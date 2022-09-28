The Latest Reason Fans Thought Victoria And David Beckham Were Splitting Has A Simple Explanation

When it comes to David Beckham's own tattoo history, he has much more than a simple "VB" dedicated to his wife. The exact amount of tattoos Beckham has is a mystery, but according to Men's Health, it's somewhere between 60 and 80 as of 2021 — and several of them are in honor of Victoria. Besides some religious tattoos and others meant for his children, David has a tattoo of Victoria on his left arm, along with her name in Sanskrit. Additionally, he has the Latin phrase "Ut Amem Et Foveam," meaning "to love and to cherish," as well as another that says "Forever By Your Side." These are likely both messages to Victoria, or perhaps even his family at large.

Son Brooklyn Beckham has more than followed in his parents' footsteps, even surpassing his heavily decorated father: The chef and photographer told USA Today that he has 100 tattoos overall, 70 of which relate to new wife Nicola Peltz. These include her name on his neck, "Married" on his left hand, and even their entire wedding vows on his arm. Of Peltz' reaction to his new ink, Brooklyn said, "She always cries when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink." He didn't mention if his wife's tears were happy or sad, but she has at least one tattoo of her own on her rib.

Whether or not there's truth to the family feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, we're just happy to know the ink missing from Victoria's wrist hasn't turned up on divorce papers!