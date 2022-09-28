The Latest Reason Fans Thought Victoria And David Beckham Were Splitting Has A Simple Explanation
If the tabloids are to be believed, former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham's family relations are becoming more sour than sweet. Not long after son Brooklyn Beckham's marriage to Nicola Peltz earlier this year, reports surfaced of a feud between the bride and her famous mother-in-law. Things supposedly reached a boiling point when Peltz went with another wedding dress designer instead of wearing one designed by Victoria. The chatter became so loud that Peltz finally addressed it, telling Grazia that she was planning on wearing a Victoria dress, but it didn't work out logistically. "When I read things that say I was never planning on wearing a [Victoria Beckham] dress or things like that, it does hurt my feelings," she said. "I try not to let it, but it's just not the truth."
Meanwhile, Victoria has yet to squash the rumors of a rift herself. She shifted the focus to her own marriage in July, posting a cute anniversary photo of herself and husband David. Showing a rare toothy grin, Victoria captioned it, "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last. Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" But despite her digital display of affection, the fashion mogul and former singer's latest few sightings has fans wondering if there's more than meets the eye to her marriage. Rather than a ringless finger, her bare wrist of all things was what tipped people off.
Victoria Beckham's DB tattoo is almost gone
Just like a tattoo, I'll always have you — unfortunately, Jordin Sparks' 2000s hit hasn't aged well when it comes to Victoria and David Beckham. In a recent Instagram reel, fans noticed that the famous footballer's initials, "DB," were conspicuously absent from Victoria Beckham's wrist during her lipstick tutorial. Instead, a washed-out blur occupied the spot of Posh Spice's former ink. This was obviously cause for pause, as tattoo removal is typically done at the end of a relationship: Prior to Sylvester Stallone's recent divorce, he covered up a tattoo of his wife, Jennifer Flavin. Pete Davidson also announced he was covering up or removing his many tattoos in 2021, including those of ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande, although he's since received more during his relationship with Kim Kardashian.
Thankfully, an insider has since told TMZ that "there are no marital issues between the two, Victoria's recently had several tattoos removed from her body." According to The Sun, she had five other tattoos on her body: Roman numerals representing her vow renewal, a Hebrew and Latin phrase on each wrist, and a Hebrew poem and stars on her back, each star symbolizing David and her children. It's unknown how far along the other tattoos are in the removal process, but given this new information, it doesn't seem like the "DB" removal was anything personal towards David. After all, Victoria is still wearing her ring in the same post that caused speculation. As for David, his multiple tattoos representing their marriage aren't going anywhere.
Tattoos are the Beckham family's love language
When it comes to David Beckham's own tattoo history, he has much more than a simple "VB" dedicated to his wife. The exact amount of tattoos Beckham has is a mystery, but according to Men's Health, it's somewhere between 60 and 80 as of 2021 — and several of them are in honor of Victoria. Besides some religious tattoos and others meant for his children, David has a tattoo of Victoria on his left arm, along with her name in Sanskrit. Additionally, he has the Latin phrase "Ut Amem Et Foveam," meaning "to love and to cherish," as well as another that says "Forever By Your Side." These are likely both messages to Victoria, or perhaps even his family at large.
Son Brooklyn Beckham has more than followed in his parents' footsteps, even surpassing his heavily decorated father: The chef and photographer told USA Today that he has 100 tattoos overall, 70 of which relate to new wife Nicola Peltz. These include her name on his neck, "Married" on his left hand, and even their entire wedding vows on his arm. Of Peltz' reaction to his new ink, Brooklyn said, "She always cries when I get her another tattoo. I always love to surprise her with new ink." He didn't mention if his wife's tears were happy or sad, but she has at least one tattoo of her own on her rib.
Whether or not there's truth to the family feud between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz, we're just happy to know the ink missing from Victoria's wrist hasn't turned up on divorce papers!