Sylvester Stallone Has Completely Unexpected News About His Relationship

Sylvester Stallone's marriage to Jennifer Flavin became a topic of tabloid fodder when Flavin filed for divorce from the actor in August. "The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken," read the divorce filing (via Closer Weekly). The documents also revealed a scathing allegation Flavin made about her Stallone. The Serious Skincare founder accused her estranged husband of "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets" and requested that the courts prevent the actor from making any financial shifts until the court proceedings concluded.

Initial reports suggested that the couple — who tied the knot in 1999 — began feuding after Stallone covered up a tattoo of Flavin with a portrait of his late dog, Butkus. However, the "Rocky" actor immediately shut down those reports. "We did not end the relationship on such a trivial argument," he told TMZ. "I have the highest respect for Jennifer. I will always love her. She's an amazing woman. She's the nicest human being I've ever met." Stallone went on to explain that the pair were simply going in "different directions."

Now, it appears that the couple have changed their tune — as Stallone has just shared a surprising update to his on-going divorce drama.