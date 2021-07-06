How Long Will It Take For Pete Davidson To Remove All Of His Tattoos?

Pete Davidson is undergoing a big makeover these days by removing all 100 of his tattoos. The comedian even addresses his tattoo removal in the new Glaceau Smartwater commercial he's starring in. According to the Daily Mail, Davidson "couldn't stop laughing" after he was offered the Smartwater campaign, which previously featured actors Gal Gadot and Jennifer Aniston.

In one part of the commercial, Davidson is seen getting some of his tattoos removed. He then says to the camera, "I've made a lot of questionable choices. And a couple of them need removing." The "King of Staten Island" star is then shown making some of those "bad decisions" like attempting to model, awkwardly watching a sex scene with his mother, and riding a hoverboard at a restaurant.

While Davidson is capitalizing on his tattoo removal now, he admitted that the process is quite painful. "Not only are they like burning off your skin, but you're wearing these big goggles so you can't see anything," he explained on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "The doctor's in there with you. So before he goes to laser each tattoo, you have to hear him announce what the tattoo is to make sure if you want to keep it or not." And when it comes to Davidson's tattoos, the "SNL" star confessed that some are "really embarrassing." Yet, the actor does have ways to go before he can get rid of them all.