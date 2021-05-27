What Pete Davidson Just Revealed About His Future On SNL

Comedian Pete Davidson has some big dreams, but his career on "Saturday Night Live" might not be a part of his vision. While chatting with some fellow comics, including Ed Helms and Ted Danson, for The Hollywood Reporter's comedy roundtable on May 27, the "King of Staten Island" star revealed the type of post-"SNL" career he'd like to emulate, and it seems safe to say he most likely won't be following in Kenan Thompson's 18 season footsteps.

"I don't know how anybody does 18 years. It's boot camp," Davidson's castmate Chris Redd said during the discussion. "Yeah, I'm good," the "Guy Code" alum, who joined the "SNL" cast in 2014, chimed in. "I'm surprised I made it to seven. I'm ready to hang up the jersey. Kenan's like f**king Karl Malone out there," he joked.

Although Davidson hinted that his "SNL" exit may be near, he still has a deep affection for the show, especially after returning to set following the woes of the COVID-19 pandemic. "I was so happy when they said that 'SNL' was going to come back because I was literally sitting with my own thoughts and I was feeling really bad," he recalled. "I was really excited just to work and see people and I had a different outlook for this season and moving forward. I think I've been able to have a lot of fun and I just really appreciate it — not working at all really sucks." Keep scrolling for more details about Davidson's future.