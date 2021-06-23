Would Jennifer Aniston Ever Want To Get Married Again?

Jennifer Aniston is sharing a rare glimpse into her personal life. In this week's issue of People, Aniston reflects on her life, how she manages to stay positive, and whether she's open to getting married again.

The "Friends" actor revealed she's "in a really peaceful place" right now and looks to activities like writing and meditation to help keep her sane. "Any kind of yoga practice is my meditation," she shared, while noting that her faith keeps her going in tough times. "I just have faith in a bigger picture, I guess. And I believe in humanity, even though there's so much to discourage us from believing in it."

Human like the rest of us, "The Morning Show" star opened up about her time in therapy and for her, "self awareness is key." "I've really gotten a lot out of therapy," she revealed. "Just being a public person, there's a lot of amazing things that come with that. But there's also a lot of tough stuff."

Aniston, 52, continued to tell the outlet how friends and family continue to engage in media speculation and her response — just ignore it."Sometimes you can't help family members or people sending stuff over going, 'What is this? You're having a baby? Are you getting married?' It's like, 'Oh, good gosh, when and how many years will it take for you to ignore that silliness?'"

Her personal life seems to be thriving, but does she want to take that next step in her love life?