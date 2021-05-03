Why Ben Affleck's Secret Dating Video Is Causing Such A Stir

Ben Affleck must be used to having his love life making headlines. After all, the actor was married to Jennifer Garner, recently dated Ana de Armas, and was last seen hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez. That's why it can't come as a huge shock that a secret video featuring Affleck seemingly trying to get an online date, is causing such a stir on social media.

It all started when actor and author Nivine Jay matched with the "Batman" star on the celebrity dating app Raya but thought she was being catfished by someone pretending to be him. She explains in a hilarious TikTok video where she writes "Thinking of the time I matched with Ben Affleck on Raya and thought it was fake so I unmatched him and he sent me a video on Instagram." That's right the "Gone Girl" actor apparently wanted to know why the beauty unmatched him so he decided to slide into her DMs with a private video that she then screen recorded for her TikTok. In the video, Affleck says straight into the camera, "Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It's me."

Only five hours after it was posted, the video was viewed over 909K times! Of course fans couldn't believe that the A-list actor not only brazenly showed his face when sliding into the DMs of a TikToker with over 16K followers, but also admitted he's using the members-only dating app after previously denying rumors that he uses dating sites at all.