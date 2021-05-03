Did Jennifer Lopez Send A Secret Message To Ben Affleck With Her Latest Performance?
Jennifer Lopez is single (and seemingly loving it) following her split in April from ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old actor, singer, and general superstar is busy with work, wrapping her latest film, "Shotgun Wedding," per People. "Big news! @ShotgunWeddingMovie hits theaters June 29, 2022! We cannot wait for you to see this movie," Lopez wrote on Instagram in May alongside a still from the upcoming flick. She seems ready to put her past behind her.
As for Rodriguez, well, hmm. He seems to be struggling with the breakup. A source told People, "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over." The insider added that Lopez is reportedly "fine" and "she is very strong and will continue to follow her heart." In addition to "figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," as the source told People, the former couple is dealing with their joint business ventures and properties in New York, Los Angeles, Calif. and Miami, Fla. Perhaps, more importantly, they are making sure their children from previous relationships, "are okay."
Meanwhile, it appears that Lopez has wasted no time after the split (and more power to her), getting spotted on multiple occasions with another ex-boyfriend — Ben Affleck. Keep reading for how that flame is reportedly continuing to rekindle via a recent live event.
Did Jennifer Lopez shout out Ben Affleck during this performance?
So, what's the latest with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Lopez performed at Global Citizen's "Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World" on May 2 in California. According to Page Six, she belted out a cover of "Sweet Caroline," which is ... a coincidence! The tune has been a staple at Red Sox games for "nearly 20 years," per the outlet, and Affleck is, of course, a Boston, Mass. native. Not only that, but Affleck, per Page Six, was "in the house," appearing "at the concert" in a segment following her performance. "That is 100 percent a Boston song," a source told the outlet. Interesting.
In addition to "Sweet Caroline," Lopez also performed her song, "Ain't Your Mama." Eagle-eyed fans may notice the seemingly telling lyrics that could have alluded to their relationship. "We used to be crazy in love / Can we go back to how it was / When did you get too comfortable / 'Cause I'm too good for that / I'm too good for that," its lyrics go. It does seem like a choice.
Although Lopez and Affleck called it off in 2004, they are still on good terms. He showered her with compliments in a recent InStyle feature. And, per Page Six, security has been picking Affleck" up at a nearby location" after" spending a few hours at her [California] house." Watch this space!