Did Jennifer Lopez Send A Secret Message To Ben Affleck With Her Latest Performance?

Jennifer Lopez is single (and seemingly loving it) following her split in April from ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. The 51-year-old actor, singer, and general superstar is busy with work, wrapping her latest film, "Shotgun Wedding," per People. "Big news! @ShotgunWeddingMovie hits theaters June 29, 2022! We cannot wait for you to see this movie," Lopez wrote on Instagram in May alongside a still from the upcoming flick. She seems ready to put her past behind her.

As for Rodriguez, well, hmm. He seems to be struggling with the breakup. A source told People, "Alex seems to have a harder time letting go. He still wants to get back together with Jennifer. But to her, their relationship is over." The insider added that Lopez is reportedly "fine" and "she is very strong and will continue to follow her heart." In addition to "figuring out how to be exes and still remain friends," as the source told People, the former couple is dealing with their joint business ventures and properties in New York, Los Angeles, Calif. and Miami, Fla. Perhaps, more importantly, they are making sure their children from previous relationships, "are okay."

Meanwhile, it appears that Lopez has wasted no time after the split (and more power to her), getting spotted on multiple occasions with another ex-boyfriend — Ben Affleck. Keep reading for how that flame is reportedly continuing to rekindle via a recent live event.