Brooklyn Beckham New Tattoo Tribute To Wife Nicola Peltz Is His Most Elaborate Yet

Brooklyn Beckham misses no opportunity to show his love for Nicola Peltz. After starting a relationship in November 2019, Brooklyn and Peltz's romance moved quickly. Months into it, the two moved in together to isolate at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The Sun reported. While many couples report issues in the early stages of living under the same roof, the experience seems to have had the opposite effect on the son of David and Victoria Beckham and the "Bates Motel" actor. By that June, Brooklyn and Peltz were engaged, he announced on Instagram. Even before tying the knot, the couple was talking about babies and all, showing neither is afraid of commitment. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," he captioned the snap.

On April 9, Brooklyn and Peltz held their wedding extravaganza at her billionaire family's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Guardian reported. They sealed their union in a Jewish ceremony, according to The Times of Israel. While Brooklyn was christened alongside his brother Romeo in 2004, he is Jewish on his father's side, Tablet noted.

Since the big day, Brooklyn hasn't stopped gushing about his wife on social media, where he changed his handle to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Glamour noted. "The day I married my best friend," he captioned a May 25 Instagram post that included snippets from their wedding day. But social media is just one way he honors Peltz, often preferring more permanent methods.