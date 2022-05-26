Brooklyn Beckham New Tattoo Tribute To Wife Nicola Peltz Is His Most Elaborate Yet
Brooklyn Beckham misses no opportunity to show his love for Nicola Peltz. After starting a relationship in November 2019, Brooklyn and Peltz's romance moved quickly. Months into it, the two moved in together to isolate at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, The Sun reported. While many couples report issues in the early stages of living under the same roof, the experience seems to have had the opposite effect on the son of David and Victoria Beckham and the "Bates Motel" actor. By that June, Brooklyn and Peltz were engaged, he announced on Instagram. Even before tying the knot, the couple was talking about babies and all, showing neither is afraid of commitment. "I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day," he captioned the snap.
On April 9, Brooklyn and Peltz held their wedding extravaganza at her billionaire family's mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, The Guardian reported. They sealed their union in a Jewish ceremony, according to The Times of Israel. While Brooklyn was christened alongside his brother Romeo in 2004, he is Jewish on his father's side, Tablet noted.
Since the big day, Brooklyn hasn't stopped gushing about his wife on social media, where he changed his handle to Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Glamour noted. "The day I married my best friend," he captioned a May 25 Instagram post that included snippets from their wedding day. But social media is just one way he honors Peltz, often preferring more permanent methods.
Brooklyn Beckham tattooed his wedding vows
Brooklyn Beckham isn't afraid to declare his love for Nicola Peltz by marking it on his flesh. On May 25, Brooklyn showed his latest tattoo on an Instagram Story. And it's a big one, figuratively and literally. The model tattooed his entire wedding vows on his upper arm, totaling a whopping 23 lines of text. "Let me start by saying that words cannot even describe my love for you just looking at you I see my future and it feels like a dream," the first paragraph reads.
Toward the end, he also noted how much he is looking forward to starting a family with Peltz. "I can't wait to live out our dreams together and have lots of babies and be yours forever because you are forever mine," he concluded his vows. Of course, this isn't Beckham's first tattoo or the first time he honors Peltz this way. In fact, most of the ink he's gotten since starting his relationship with the "Transformers: Age of Extinction" star seems to be about her.
In October 2020, Brooklyn tattooed Peltz's eyes on his neck. On Peltz's birthday in January 2021, Brooklyn got the name "Gina," just days after Peltz paid tribute to her late grandmother Gina on Instagram. Later that January, he debuted one that read, "My life, my love, my truth, my breath, my reason, my beauty, my precious," which Peltz shared on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Forever my person" (via Us Weekly).