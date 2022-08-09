Victoria Beckham's Rumored Feud With Nicola Peltz Might Be Bigger Than We Thought

It's hard to believe that David and Victoria Beckham have a married son. Brooklyn Peltz Beckham tied the knot to Nicola Peltz Beckham in April. Like Brooklyn, Nicola comes from a well-to-do family, and her pops, Nelson Peltz, is worth $1.7 billion, per Forbes. The famous duo got married at the Peltz estate in Palm Beach, Florida and plenty of stars snagged an invite, per Us Weekly. Since their wedding a few months ago, Brooklyn and Nicola seem to be very much in the honeymoon phase of their marriage. Brooklyn gushed over his wife's "Tatler" cover in June, writing, "Wow. I am so proud of you baby. You look absolutely gorgeous and I am so in love with you congratulations babe." How sweet is that?

But while the couple seems to be very into the romance, there has been a rumored rift between Nicola and Brooklyn's mom, Victoria. According to Page Six, the two leading women in Brooklyn's life do not see eye-to-eye. "They can't stand each other and don't talk," an insider told the outlet. "The build-up to the wedding was horrendous." The same source shared that Nicola didn't want Posh's help with the wedding planning, which the groom's mother usually has a hand in.

The insider also revealed that there is "non-stop petty drama" between Nicola and Victoria, and Brookyln's relationship with his parents is also affected. "They haven't spoken to him much in the last few months." Sigh. But, it seems the feud runs much deeper than Victoria and Nicola.