Victoria Beckham Is Proudly Proving Critics Of Her Marriage Wrong

It's no secret that Victoria Beckham and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, are among the most popular pairs in Hollywood, and they seem to have a fairytale romance. According to Hello!, the famous duo tied the knot on July 4, 1999, at a castle in Ireland — and to be honest, we'd expect nothing less from the A-list couple! During their marriage, David and Victoria welcomed four children together, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and one daughter, Harper Seven.

In 2017, the couple proved their marriage was still going strong as they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," David told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs (via People), adding that they did their renewal at their own home in front of just six people. During the interview, the soccer star also elaborated a little more on his relationship with Victoria and how they manage to make things work. "We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he confessed. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."

In April, David and Victoria watched their eldest son Brooklyn wed Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in Florida. It's clear that love is in the air with the Beckham family, and Victoria is celebrating another sweet milestone with David as she proves critics of her marriage wrong.