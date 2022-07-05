Victoria Beckham Is Proudly Proving Critics Of Her Marriage Wrong
It's no secret that Victoria Beckham and her husband, soccer star David Beckham, are among the most popular pairs in Hollywood, and they seem to have a fairytale romance. According to Hello!, the famous duo tied the knot on July 4, 1999, at a castle in Ireland — and to be honest, we'd expect nothing less from the A-list couple! During their marriage, David and Victoria welcomed four children together, sons Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and one daughter, Harper Seven.
In 2017, the couple proved their marriage was still going strong as they renewed their vows in an intimate ceremony. "We have renewed our vows since [our first wedding]," David told BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs (via People), adding that they did their renewal at their own home in front of just six people. During the interview, the soccer star also elaborated a little more on his relationship with Victoria and how they manage to make things work. "We're a strong family unit. We've got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values," he confessed. "Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It's about working through it."
In April, David and Victoria watched their eldest son Brooklyn wed Nicola Peltz in a lavish ceremony in Florida. It's clear that love is in the air with the Beckham family, and Victoria is celebrating another sweet milestone with David as she proves critics of her marriage wrong.
Victoria Beckham pens a sweet tribute to David
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham hit a pretty impressive milestone in their marriage. The fashion designer took to Instagram on July 4 to celebrate a big day while also throwing a little shade at all the haters. "They say he isn't funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn't last," she wrote alongside a crying-face emoji. "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!" How cute is that?
The post also included a photo of herself and David dressed to the nines and, perhaps as a surprise to Posh Spice fans, grinning ear to ear. Fans and some of the pair's famous friends flocked to the comments section to applaud the couple. "Happy anniversary to you both! We love uuuuu," Eva Longoria wrote.
In turn, the soccer star paid tribute to his wife on his Instagram page by sharing a throwback clip of the pair sitting down for an interview. The interviewer asked David if he was "into the Spice Girls," to which he replied, "No, but I was into Posh." David continued his heartfelt tribute in the caption of his post. "23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh," he wrote. "Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies I love you, we all love you." He also made sure to tag all of their kiddos.