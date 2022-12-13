Drake's Latest Bling Is A Cheeky Nod To All His Exes

There's always that big question after a breakup. What do you do with all the things that remind you of your ex? Do you keep on wearing that ring, or that bracelet, or do you get rid of all memories of that person? Well, if you're multi-millionaire Drake, you immortalize all your past lovers in giant diamonds, apparently.

We know the "One Dance" hitmaker has romanced some of the most eligible bachelorettes in Hollywood over the years, with Drake's list of rumored exes including the likes of Rihanna, Serena Williams, and even Jennifer Lopez – to name but a few. Drake has been pretty open about his dating life and how he likes to keep his options open too, admitting he's not been averse to seeing more than one person at a time. "I get in this habit of dating like four or five women to make one woman because I like these two things about each girl, and then I like what this girl does for a living," he explained on "The Howard Stern Show" in October.

So, with dating potentially up to five women at the same time, it's safe to say Drake has quite a handful of exes, right? Well, if his latest custom bling is anything to go by, there are quite a few women the rapper has at one time thought about settling down with before — and now he's giving them a cheeky nod via a serious "Rich Flex."