We Now Know Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Official Cause Of Death

Nearly a week after it was announced that Tina Turner's son, Ronnie Turner, had died, authorities released the official cause of death. Tragedy struck on December 8th for the Turner family when it was reported Ronnie had passed away. TMZ broke the news revealing that 911 was called after he struggled to breathe, and as time continued to pass, he was not breathing at all. Authorities arrived at the San Fernando Valley home to see spectators attempting to do CPR on Ronnie. Unfortunately, it was too late, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Despite having a complicated and estranged relationship with her son, Tina posted a tribute to Ronnie on Instagram the day he passed away. The musician's photo was a black-and-white headshot of herself with her eyes closed. Tina captioned the post, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son." Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, also shared a photo of him, Tina, and herself on Instagram with a heartfelt message to her husband. She wrote, "My God Ronnie Turner a true angel huge soul high husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy oh, your nurse your little monster." Afida added that this loss was "unfair" but knows he's with his brother and father "in paradise."

As more time has passed since Ronnie's death, we now have more information on his cause of death.