We Now Know Tina Turner's Son Ronnie's Official Cause Of Death
Nearly a week after it was announced that Tina Turner's son, Ronnie Turner, had died, authorities released the official cause of death. Tragedy struck on December 8th for the Turner family when it was reported Ronnie had passed away. TMZ broke the news revealing that 911 was called after he struggled to breathe, and as time continued to pass, he was not breathing at all. Authorities arrived at the San Fernando Valley home to see spectators attempting to do CPR on Ronnie. Unfortunately, it was too late, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Despite having a complicated and estranged relationship with her son, Tina posted a tribute to Ronnie on Instagram the day he passed away. The musician's photo was a black-and-white headshot of herself with her eyes closed. Tina captioned the post, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son." Ronnie's wife, Afida Turner, also shared a photo of him, Tina, and herself on Instagram with a heartfelt message to her husband. She wrote, "My God Ronnie Turner a true angel huge soul high husband my best friend my baby I was your mummy oh, your nurse your little monster." Afida added that this loss was "unfair" but knows he's with his brother and father "in paradise."
As more time has passed since Ronnie's death, we now have more information on his cause of death.
Ronnie Turner died due to complications from cancer
When Ronnie Turner died in early December, the reason behind his passing was unknown. However, several days later, on December 12th, officials announced his cause of death. According to Page Six, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner's office revealed he had passed away due to complications with his former diagnosis of colon cancer. But, it wasn't just complications from his colon cancer that resulted in the musician's death. They stated, "...he also suffered from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease — which is a build-up of cholesterol plaque in the walls of arteries causing obstruction of blood flow — at the time of his death."
Before it was officially announced that Ronnie's cancer diagnosis had anything to do with his death, Afida Turner, his wife, suggested his cancer may have been the reason he died. Afida posted a photo to her Instagram revealing how much the cancer diagnosis took a toll on the musician. She wrote, "...Very very bad Ronnie got sick in 3 weeks f*** cancer." At the time, Afida was only claiming his death had something to do with his previous health condition. Now, with the finalized autopsy, she can confirm her speculation was correct. Afida and other family members have yet to comment on the official autopsy results since the release.