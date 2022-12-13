Michelle Obama Owns Up To Being A Real Housewives Fan

"The Real Housewives" franchise is not just for us regular folk. The Bravo reality television shows featuring wealthy housewives have become so popular, celebrities have become superfans. Chrissy Teigen is a self-proclaimed Bravolebrity expert and often tweets about her favorite housewives, per Bravo. Although Teigen is famous in her own right, when she met Aviva Drescher, the supermodel fangirled over the former star of "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Pop star Nicki Minaj is such a fan of "The Real Housewives" that she invited herself to host Season 6 of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" (via People). Although Andy Cohen took his usual place between the housewives, Minaj took over for Part 4 of the reunion and seemed to enjoy grilling the ladies. Lady Gaga is another superstar diva who is a superfan and told Andy Cohen in 2013 that her favorite housewives were Karent Sierra, NeNe Leakes, and Kandi Burruss, per Us Weekly.

While it's unsurprising that celebrities have grown to love "The Real Housewives," many may be surprised to learn that Michelle Obama isn't above watching some juicy reality television.