Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Reunite For First Holiday Celebration After His Health Announcement
On March 30, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis announced via Instagram that her father would be stepping away from his acting career following a medical diagnosis. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read, which was signed by Willis' four other daughters, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming. The post went on to say that it was a "challenging time" for the family and thanked fans for their love and support.
According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is a disorder that causes cognitive decline and affects one's ability to communicate. Aphasia can often occur in those who have suffered strokes or a head injury. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the "Die Hard" actor's colleagues had been concerned about his health for years. Mike Burns, the director of the 2021 film "Out of Death" noticed that Willis was having a hard time with his dialogue. After filming "Wrong Place" with him, Burns told the publication that he thought Willis was doing worse. "I am relieved that he is taking time off," he stated.
Amid Willis' health diagnosis, his family appears to be rallying behind him, and despite being exes, he and Moore look optimistic as they celebrate the holidays among their blended family.
Demi Moore is all smiles with Bruce Willis following his aphasia diagnosis
Demi Moore is spreading the holiday cheer! On December 13, she shared an Instagram carousel of holiday-themed family photos. Included in the photos are Moore and her daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout Willis celebrating the Christmas season with Bruce Willis, his wife Emma Heming, and their two children Mabel and Evelyn Willis. The blended family was all smiles as they stood in front of a Christmas tree, with the elder Willis holding a tiny dog. "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit," Moore captioned.
A week before Moore's Instagram post, Tallulah shared a snap of herself with both of her parents (and the aforementioned tiny dog too!). "I love my parents and my family. I do I do I do!" she wrote. The bond between Willis and Moore is heartwarming to see, even more than two decades after their divorce in 2000. "I still love Demi. We're very close. We have three children whom we will continue to raise together, and we're probably as close now as we ever were," Willis told Rolling Stone Magazine a year after their split.
Despite their divorce, Willis and Moore have remained friends throughout the years and continue to share many milestones together. In addition to jointly attending Rumer's "Chicago" debut in 2015, the former couple actually spent a substantial amount of time quarantining together during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic (via Entertainment Tonight). Now that Willis is experiencing health issues, it's certainly a blessing that his ex-wife remains determined to stay by his side, along with the rest of his big, blended family.