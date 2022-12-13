Bruce Willis And Demi Moore Reunite For First Holiday Celebration After His Health Announcement

On March 30, Bruce Willis' daughter Rumer Willis announced via Instagram that her father would be stepping away from his acting career following a medical diagnosis. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," the statement read, which was signed by Willis' four other daughters, along with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming. The post went on to say that it was a "challenging time" for the family and thanked fans for their love and support.

According to Johns Hopkins, aphasia is a disorder that causes cognitive decline and affects one's ability to communicate. Aphasia can often occur in those who have suffered strokes or a head injury. As reported by the Los Angeles Times, the "Die Hard" actor's colleagues had been concerned about his health for years. Mike Burns, the director of the 2021 film "Out of Death" noticed that Willis was having a hard time with his dialogue. After filming "Wrong Place" with him, Burns told the publication that he thought Willis was doing worse. "I am relieved that he is taking time off," he stated.

Amid Willis' health diagnosis, his family appears to be rallying behind him, and despite being exes, he and Moore look optimistic as they celebrate the holidays among their blended family.