Bruce Willis Reveals Devastating Health News

With the news that one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, Bruce Willis, is ending his acting career after recently being diagnosed with aphasia. "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" actor Claire Holt was quick to respond to the Willis family's statement about the actors unexpected retirement by commenting "Sending lots of love to you all" followed by three heart emojis. Dancer Jenna Dewan responded, "Sending love to you and your beautiful family." One fan on Twitter gathered support for writing "I love Bruce Willis. From Moonlighting to Fifth Element, and more. A great actor, iconic, sending him all my love, and hopes for wonderful days ahead." Another person who said they live with dysphasia, a similar condition, tagged Rumer Willis and said told the actor's daughter "you need to vent, I'm around."

In the March 30 statement, the Willis family asked for continued love and support, as they noted it's been a particularly "challenging time." Aside from Rumer, the actor has five more children, two more with Moore and three with his current wife, Emma, per CNN. The announcement continued, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." We wish all the best for the Willis family and their loved ones.