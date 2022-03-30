Bruce Willis Reveals Devastating Health News
"Die Hard" and "Armageddon" star Bruce Willis' acting career is over, per a joint family statement on Instagram. Rumer Willis, the actor's eldest daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, expressed the news on her personal account. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," Rumer wrote. Johns Hopkins Medicine cites the language disorder "leaves a person unable to communicate effectively with others." The organization cites that speech therapy can help improve conditions over time, but the medical condition will never go away completely.
Since starting his acting career in the early '80s, Willis has garnered a range of credits on his resume, including a guest-starring gig on "Friends," according to Variety. He additionally appeared on ABC's "Moonlighting," which Willis won an Emmy for in 1987. TIME reports that Willis' four-decade career has collected more than $5 billion in box office revenue worldwide, not including his work set to be released in 2022. He's expected to be seen in thrillers like "Gasoline Alley," "A Day to Die" and "Fortress: Sniper's Eye," as he was steadily working before the news of his deteriorating health was made public on March 30.
Now, fans and other Hollywood stars are sending light to the actor and his family.
Fans and stars show support for Bruce Willis' family
With the news that one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, Bruce Willis, is ending his acting career after recently being diagnosed with aphasia. "The Vampire Diaries" and "The Originals" actor Claire Holt was quick to respond to the Willis family's statement about the actors unexpected retirement by commenting "Sending lots of love to you all" followed by three heart emojis. Dancer Jenna Dewan responded, "Sending love to you and your beautiful family." One fan on Twitter gathered support for writing "I love Bruce Willis. From Moonlighting to Fifth Element, and more. A great actor, iconic, sending him all my love, and hopes for wonderful days ahead." Another person who said they live with dysphasia, a similar condition, tagged Rumer Willis and said told the actor's daughter "you need to vent, I'm around."
In the March 30 statement, the Willis family asked for continued love and support, as they noted it's been a particularly "challenging time." Aside from Rumer, the actor has five more children, two more with Moore and three with his current wife, Emma, per CNN. The announcement continued, "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him." We wish all the best for the Willis family and their loved ones.