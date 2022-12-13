Howard Stern Isn't Hiding His Feelings About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sticking to one goal in regard to their new Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan" — telling their story. The first trailer previews how marrying into the Royal Family, and the alleged negative media coverage has put pressure on Markle, leading the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from their royal duties. "No one knows the full truth," Prince Harry says at the end of the trailer. "We know the full truth."
The second trailer for the series gives viewers an inside look at why Prince Harry and Markle made the decision to leave the Royal Family. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Prince Harry says. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Furthermore, Prince Harry claims that the way they were treated was "institutional gaslighting," as Markle claimed she was "being fed to the wolves." As if "The Crown" wasn't offering up enough reasons to do this already, Netflix's newest Royal-based streaming product is asking even more questions about how members of the Royal Family treat each other.
Country music singer Maren Morris posted a TikTok with her thoughts. "This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it's unfathomable to me," she said. She then explained how King Edward VIII encountered a similar situation in the '30s, following his abdication of the crown and subsequent engagement to Wallis Simpson. "This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has [been] in history," she added. But it seems that not everyone is agreeing with Morris.
Howard Stern says watching Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docu-series is 'painful'
In a new segment of "Piers Morgan Uncensored," the British commentator voiced his displeasure with the new "Harry and Meghan" trailer. Morgan has long been noted for his criticisms of Prince Harry and Megan Markle. In this instance, Morgan questioned if Prince Harry knew what "gaslighting" meant. "The Duke and Duchess of gaslighting themselves," he said. "The entire show is a cynical attempt to manipulate viewers into questioning their own recollections of reality." He then called the show a "$100 million whine-athon."
Morgan's views appear to be aligned with those of American commentator Howard Stern. In his Sirius XM radio show, Stern described watching the show as "painful." Of course, like Morgan, Stern's difficulty with the program is not that he sympathizes with Prince Harry or Meghan Markle. In fact, it's the exact opposite. "They come off like such whiny b***ches," he said (via New York Post). "I just don't get it." Although Stern noted that he understood how the Duke of Sussex could be angered by the monarchy's treatment of Princess Diana, he seemed none too eager to endorse the rest of the documentary.
But with all the negative reviews and comments, Prince Harry is reportedly happy with how the series has turned out. "The reason for doing this was to share their truth on their lives," a source told Mirror. "He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets." The source added that Prince Harry is hoping the Royal Family will gain an understanding of his and Markle's feelings, prompting a possible reconciliation.