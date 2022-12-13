Howard Stern Isn't Hiding His Feelings About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Netflix Doc

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sticking to one goal in regard to their new Netflix docu-series "Harry & Meghan" — telling their story. The first trailer previews how marrying into the Royal Family, and the alleged negative media coverage has put pressure on Markle, leading the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from their royal duties. "No one knows the full truth," Prince Harry says at the end of the trailer. "We know the full truth."

The second trailer for the series gives viewers an inside look at why Prince Harry and Markle made the decision to leave the Royal Family. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother," Prince Harry says. "They were never willing to tell the truth to protect us." Furthermore, Prince Harry claims that the way they were treated was "institutional gaslighting," as Markle claimed she was "being fed to the wolves." As if "The Crown" wasn't offering up enough reasons to do this already, Netflix's newest Royal-based streaming product is asking even more questions about how members of the Royal Family treat each other.

Country music singer Maren Morris posted a TikTok with her thoughts. "This profound hatred and annoyance at Meghan Markle specifically — mostly coming from women, I have to say — it's unfathomable to me," she said. She then explained how King Edward VIII encountered a similar situation in the '30s, following his abdication of the crown and subsequent engagement to Wallis Simpson. "This all feels very pointed at one woman, as it mostly always has [been] in history," she added. But it seems that not everyone is agreeing with Morris.