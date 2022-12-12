Prince Harry Makes Bold Claim About How The Royal Family Treated Him Differently Than Prince William

Once Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step down from their duties and separate from the royal family, Prince Harry explained his side of things at a charity dinner. "What I want to make clear is, we're not walking away," he said (via Time). He mentioned that he wanted a "more peaceful life" with Meghan. "I've accepted this knowing that it doesn't change who I am or how committed I am," he added.

While people may have thought the reason for stepping down from their royal duties was because of privacy, Prince Harry and Meghan's press secretary, Ashley Hansen, said otherwise. "Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy," Hansen told the New York Times. She then added that the two's initial statement said that they still wanted to "continue their roles and public duties."

But in a 2021 interview with Oprah, Meghan claimed that she felt left out as a part of the royal family. "It was only once we were married, everything started to worsen, that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected," she said (via Page Six). "They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family." And it seems that the Sussexes' new Netflix documentary rehashes these claims.