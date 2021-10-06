Was Meghan And Harry's Exit Welcomed By Some Members Of The Royal Family?
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK in the months following their 2018 wedding. The announcement was made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January 2020. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their Instagram post read, in part.
Since then, Harry and Meghan moved to California where they live in the celebrity-packed Montecito area with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. A few months later, the couple sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the circumstances that caused Megxit were discussed. According to CNBC, Harry revealed that his decision to leave the royal family behind was based on the lack of support that he and his wife received, coupled with the nonstop negativity put out into the world by the British press.
Harry and Meghan's decision to up and leave, though it may have taken months to work out logistically, greatly upset Prince Charles and Prince William, as Harry expressed to Oprah. Despite their ongoing rift, however, it seems as though Megxit may have actually been welcomed by some members of the royal family. Read on for more.
Some members of the royal family weren't made about Megxit, author suggests
In an updated version of Andrew Morton's book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," the author revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back wasn't actually all that bad — at least, to some members of the royal family. "It was clear that Meghan had ruffled feathers in the family and that they felt she and Harry were very difficult to deal with," Morton writes, according to Newsweek. "For her part, Meghan found some of its members—not the Queen or Prince Philip—unfriendly and jealous. At a personal level, then, their departure from Britain was quietly welcomed by some in the Windsor family and their courtiers, but on an institutional level it was a heavy blow," Morton revealed.
Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's initial Instagram announcement about their departure suggested that they would split their time between the UK and North America, that's not exactly what has transpired. In fact, Meghan has not returned to the UK since she left. It's unknown if she has any plans to return to the UK and spend time with her husband's family in the future.