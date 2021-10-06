Was Meghan And Harry's Exit Welcomed By Some Members Of The Royal Family?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the decision to step back as senior members of the royal family and move out of the UK in the months following their 2018 wedding. The announcement was made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in January 2020. "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen," their Instagram post read, in part.

Since then, Harry and Meghan moved to California where they live in the celebrity-packed Montecito area with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Diana. A few months later, the couple sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey in which the circumstances that caused Megxit were discussed. According to CNBC, Harry revealed that his decision to leave the royal family behind was based on the lack of support that he and his wife received, coupled with the nonstop negativity put out into the world by the British press.

Harry and Meghan's decision to up and leave, though it may have taken months to work out logistically, greatly upset Prince Charles and Prince William, as Harry expressed to Oprah. Despite their ongoing rift, however, it seems as though Megxit may have actually been welcomed by some members of the royal family. Read on for more.