The Reason Fans Really Think Prince Harry Left The Royal Family - Exclusive Survey

In February 2021, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be stepping down from their duties as royal family members. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," the statement posted to the royal family website said.

Since then, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved to the United States to start living a simpler life. "Home for me, now, for the time being, is in the States," Prince Harry told "Today" in April 2022 about adjusting to a new life outside of royalty. "And it really feels that way, as well." He then explained that the two will still be serving the public while living in America. "Nothing's changed for us," he added.

And now, Harry and Meghan are telling all in their new Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan." In the series, they reveal what has been hard for them in regards to being a part of the Royal Family. "It's really nice to just be able to have the opportunity to let people have a bit more of a glimpse into what's happened and also who we are," the former actor said in the docuseries (via Hola!). With that being said, what do Nicki Swift followers believe is the reason for Prince Harry's departure from his family?