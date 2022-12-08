Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Docuseries Has Former Royal Staff Enraged

Just days after Netflix released the full trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's docuseries, the first three (of six) episodes are available to the public. The couple, who famously gave a bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, following their decision to step down as senior royals, picked right up where they left off, offering their followers a healthy dose of sweet, family moments and their candid recollections of the inner workings of the royal family.

The series kicks off on a rather sweet note, with the couple opening up about the early days of their romance. "Meg and I had met through Instagram. I was scrolling through my feed," shared Harry, via CNN. They also revealed that Prince Harry was late to their first date in Soho, London (due to a mix of traffic and nerves). And though Markle first wondered if this was a sign they wouldn't work, they ended up having a lot of fun. Later, the tone shifts when the couple discusses the British media, Princess Diana (and her parallels to the Duchess of Sussex), and Markle's dysfunctional family relationships. And while Prince Harry's accusation that the royal family is, at least, partially responsible for the intense media scrutiny that Markle has faced (via Cosmo), which doesn't come up in the first batch of episodes, they definitely set the stage for it.

The documentary has sparked commentary from all over the internet. And now, an ex Buckingham Palace staffer is speaking out against Prince Harry and Markle's claims.