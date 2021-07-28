What Ex-Staffers Of Meghan And Harry Are Claiming About Their Money-Making Schemes

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were making plans for financial freedom long before telling the queen that they wanted to step down as senior members of the royal family have been circulating for several months. During Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey, they explained that they left the UK without an actual financial plan in place. "From my perspective, all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe," Harry said, according to BBC News. He told Oprah that a friend suggested "streamers," when Meghan chimed in, "we genuinely hadn't thought about it before." It didn't take long, however, for the media to poke holes in that claim.

Just after Meghan's new animated series "Pearl" was announced as a new Netflix project, Page Six reported that this was something that Meghan and David Furnish had been working on for years. "Markle and Furnish were in active discussions with Netflix while Markle was still a senior working member of the royal family, and still living behind Palace walls," Page Six reported, citing an unnamed source. Now, there may be more evidence that proves Meghan and Harry had been working out deals much earlier than they say. Keep reading to find out more.