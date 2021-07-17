When Did Meghan Markle Really Start Working On Her Netflix Deal?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's claims about their plans to leave the UK are being called into question once again. Upon their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex knew that they would need to be financially independent. When they left the UK, Harry made it seem like he had just enough money to get by. During their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey back in March, Harry said that he used money that his mother had left him to get by. "I've got what my mom left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this. What my mum would think of this? I think she saw it coming," Harry told Oprah, according to HuffPost.

Harry claimed that he was cut off by the royal family upon stepping down, and that he was forced to "afford security" on his own dime, according to Vanity Fair. However, it was later revealed that Prince Charles didn't cut Harry off financially until summer 2020 — and not sooner. Nevertheless Harry and Meghan needed to ensure that they could make a living, so they ended up inking deals with Netflix and Spotify. Harry told Oprah that the deals were "never part of the plan," according to BBC News. "From my perspective all I needed was enough money to be able to pay for security, to keep my family safe," he said. However, that may not actually be the case. Read on for more.