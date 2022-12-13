Kate Hudson Reached Out To Tom Cruise After Her Son Expressed Interest In This Daredevil Activity

When Kate Hudson's son, Ryder, started showing an interest in an especially adventurous hobby, she turned to the best person she could think of to give him advice: Tom Cruise.

Of course, Cruise is known for playing some of Hollywood's most iconic daredevil characters in franchises like "Mission: Impossible" and "Top Gun." While a lot of similar stunts are done these days via green screen or CGI, the actor constantly chooses to immerse himself in character and does many of the adventurous feats himself. Although this has prompted some fans to voice concern about Cruise, he doesn't seem to show any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

From flying jets to jumping from building to building, Cruise loves the thrill of it all. While visiting "The Graham Norton Show" in 2012, Cruise emphasized that he takes this part of his job seriously because it impacts the magnitude of the storytelling involved. Unsurprisingly, the "Risky Business" actor's levels of dedication have led to more than a few amusing bits via late-night television. In a segment for "The Late Late Show with James Corden," the actor decided to take the talk show host skydiving.

While many, like Corden, would be scared to jump out of a plane, Cruise remained calm for a very good reason. The 60-year-old even skydived by himself without the help of an instructor because he's certified in the hobby. Before the jump, Cruise was previously on the show and shared that he did one specific skydive jump for "Mission: Impossible" 106 times. Clearly, the actor is a professional, so when Ryder was hinting to his famous mom that he wanted to skydive, she decided to ring up Cruise.