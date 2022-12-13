Whoopi Goldberg Gets Candid About Why Marriage Isn't For Her

Whoopi Goldberg may be single nowadays, but "The View" co-host has three ex-husbands in her rearview mirror. She and her first husband, Alvin Martin, divorced in 1979, but not before bearing one daughter, Alex Martin, per Us Weekly. In 1986, she married cinematographer David Claessen, only to divorce two years later. Goldberg tried again in 1994, marrying actor Lyle Trachtenberg, only for that union to dissolve the following year.

"I tried marriage, and it wasn't for me," Goldberg told The New York Times in 2019, explaining her resistance to bowing to societal pressures. For a long time, Goldberg assumed the problem was her inability to feel content in marriage as she's been told. As she related to the Times, "One day I thought ... You can't be in a marriage because everybody's expecting you to." The "Sister Act" star described herself as "the round peg, and marriage is the square hole." Goldberg also told Piers Morgan in 2011 that viewing marriage as a path to "a normal life" was "not a good reason to get married" for her (per Us Weekly). "You have to actually want a life with someone through ups and downs," she elaborated.

Given that the divorce rate in the U.S. is still high at 50%, Goldberg will likely have plenty more to say in the years to come. Recently, she shared on "The View" what she wished someone had told her about marriage in her youth.