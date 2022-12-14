Kate Hudson Details The Range Of Emotions She Experienced After The Awards Season For Almost Famous

It's been more than two decades since Kate Hudson played the free-spirited Penny Lane in the cult-favorite film "Almost Famous," but the actor still looks fondly on her experience as if it was yesterday. According to the Fabletics founder, being in the film had been transformative for her — almost as if she had a second coming of age.

Funny enough, Hudson wasn't initially slated to play Penny Lane. She was originally cast to play Anita, a role that eventually went to Zooey Deschanel. "I turned down two pretty big parts at that time to work with Cameron. I didn't care what I was doing, I just wanted to be in a Cameron Crowe movie," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I asked him if I could audition for Penny Lane and he was hesitant, and then finally, he was like, okay, fine. I auditioned again, and then again and then again, and finally, Gail [Levin], the casting director, said to Cameron, 'Okay, enough, we're not auditioning Kate anymore, just hire her!' And he hired me."

It worked out rather swimmingly for Hudson, who eventually clinched a Golden Globe award for her performance, along with an Academy Award nomination. Spoiler alert: She didn't win the Oscar, but what she experienced during that award season would stay with her for the rest of her life.