Leonard Cohen's Kids Are Tangled In A Nasty Battle For His $48 Million Estate

Leonard Cohen's kids are not alright. His two adult children, Lorca and Adam Cohen, are reportedly embroiled in a legal battle against attorney Robert Kory, who the late singer appointed to manage his trust, to gain control of their father's estate.

The "Hallelujah" singer — who died in his sleep in 2016 after sustaining a fall — has recently had his legacy shaken up. In March, Rolling Stone reported that Cohen's estate had inked a deal with Hipgnosis Song Management, transferring the rights to his iconic music catalog to the company. The poet-rocker had penned an impressive 278 songs throughout his lengthy career, including hits like "Hallelujah," "Suzanne," and "So Long, Marianne."

At the time, Kory expressed delight at having sold Cohen's catalog to the firm, as CEO and founder Merck Mercuriadis is known to be a force within the music industry. "Merck Mercuriadis is unique in the music publishing world with his background as an artist manager," Kory said in a statement. "We know he cares about artists, and as a Québécois, he has a particularly deep appreciation of Leonard's unique status in popular music. The catalogue is in good hands. The Hipgnosis team has been a pleasure to work with throughout the transaction.: Now, Lorca and Adam are suing Kory for allegedly mishandling their father's life's work.