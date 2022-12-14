Diddy Defends Yung Miami After Welcoming A Child With Another Woman

Fans were shocked when Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child on December 10. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christina, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" the rapper tweeted. At the time, he didn't reveal the mother of his new child.

The news came as a surprise, as Diddy seemingly confirmed he was in a relationship with fellow rapper Yung Miami (real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee) during her podcast premiere in June, per E! News. Yung Miami confirmed they were dating in a September 2022 interview with XXL. However, she still considered her and Diddy "single" and stated, "We're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're single."

On December 12, TMZ reported that the mother of Diddy's new baby girl is Dana Tran, whose name was listed on Love's birth certificate. Tran reportedly works in cybersecurity and, as of this writing, it's unclear how she and the hip-hop mogul met. Since the identity of Love's mother has been revealed, Diddy has found himself having to defend his relationship with Yung Miami.