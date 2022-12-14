Diddy Defends Yung Miami After Welcoming A Child With Another Woman
Fans were shocked when Diddy announced the birth of his seventh child on December 10. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christina, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" the rapper tweeted. At the time, he didn't reveal the mother of his new child.
The news came as a surprise, as Diddy seemingly confirmed he was in a relationship with fellow rapper Yung Miami (real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee) during her podcast premiere in June, per E! News. Yung Miami confirmed they were dating in a September 2022 interview with XXL. However, she still considered her and Diddy "single" and stated, "We're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're single."
On December 12, TMZ reported that the mother of Diddy's new baby girl is Dana Tran, whose name was listed on Love's birth certificate. Tran reportedly works in cybersecurity and, as of this writing, it's unclear how she and the hip-hop mogul met. Since the identity of Love's mother has been revealed, Diddy has found himself having to defend his relationship with Yung Miami.
Diddy slams claim that Yung Miami is his side chick
On the day Diddy announced the birth of his new baby girl, DJ Akademiks took to Twitter to call Yung Miami a "side chick." Three days later, Diddy clapped back with, "@yungmiami305 is not my side chick. Never has been, never will be." In addition to noting that Yung Miami is "very important and special to [him]," he added, "I don't discuss things on the internet and I will not start today."
He then replied to his own tweet with, "So think what you want. But know that if you do something to hurt mine, I'm gonna come to your house and we're gonna talk about it like human beings. LOVE."
Yung Miami was not one to let the shade slide either, telling DJ Akademiks via Twitter to keep her name out of his mouth. He retaliated, "Yung Miami mad at me for pointing out the obvious," reiterating, "u the side chick. dont get mad now." The two proceeded to go back and forth on Twitter, but their war seems to have died down for now. However, let it be known, never call Yung Miami a side chick or the claws will come out!