We Finally Know Who The Mother Of Diddy's Newborn Daughter Is

Congrats are in order for proud papa bear, Diddy! On December 10, the rapper announced that he had welcomed a brand new baby girl. "I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," Diddy penned in a bombshell tweet. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!" he gushed, referencing his mother and six other children.

As one can imagine, many were surprised by the news, as Diddy had never mentioned that he had another child on the way. To make matters even more confusing, Diddy's relationship status hasn't always been so straightforward. In September, City Girls rapper Yung Miami (née Caresha Brownlee) told XXL that she and Diddy were in an open relationship of sorts. "We are dating. We single, but we're dating," she revealed. Then in October, Diddy referred to her as one of his "best friends" during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club." He added, "I'm so blessed to have met this human being... Just the way she makes me laugh. The way she, you know, just, you know, rides with me... The support without it having to be 'ah this is my girl or this is this situation."

So on to the million-dollar question: who is the mother of Diddy's brand-new baby girl? The answer just might surprise you...