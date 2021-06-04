Are Diddy And City Girls' Yung Miami Dating?

After breaking things off with music producer Southside in 2020, per Hot New Hip Hop, City Girls' Yung Miami is officially back on the market... and it looks like she may have set her eyes on Diddy. The two celebrated Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "Pe" Thomas's birthday in Atlanta on June 2 — and they seem to be more than friends.

The black tie event was hosted by Diddy himself and took place at the Atlanta Fox Theatre, according to Page Six. Attendees included Quality Control Music signees City Girls and Lil Baby, as well as Gucci Mane, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, and many more, per the outlet. The party featured special performances including dancers... who were literally on fire.

"There were dancers on tables wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle!" a source told the publication. "Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished." The fiery incident didn't stop the fun, and the party continued at the Gold Room nightclub. And after Diddy and Yung Miami posted their recaps of the night, many are speculating that the two may be dating. Find out why below.