Are Diddy And City Girls' Yung Miami Dating?
After breaking things off with music producer Southside in 2020, per Hot New Hip Hop, City Girls' Yung Miami is officially back on the market... and it looks like she may have set her eyes on Diddy. The two celebrated Quality Control Music CEO Pierre "Pe" Thomas's birthday in Atlanta on June 2 — and they seem to be more than friends.
The black tie event was hosted by Diddy himself and took place at the Atlanta Fox Theatre, according to Page Six. Attendees included Quality Control Music signees City Girls and Lil Baby, as well as Gucci Mane, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, Lil Durk, and many more, per the outlet. The party featured special performances including dancers... who were literally on fire.
"There were dancers on tables wearing feathered skirts, and one dropped down to get her eagle on and caught on fire from a candle!" a source told the publication. "Nothing was left but her string thong. She was panicking and quickly extinguished." The fiery incident didn't stop the fun, and the party continued at the Gold Room nightclub. And after Diddy and Yung Miami posted their recaps of the night, many are speculating that the two may be dating. Find out why below.
Yung Miami posted a pretty telling picture of her and Diddy
After attending Pierre Thomas' birthday party on June 2, City Girls' Yung Miami posted an Instagram recap of the night. She rocked an elegant burgundy dress paired with matching earrings and sandal heels. One particular photo, however, has caught fans off-guard — and it's easy to see why.
In the very last picture, Yung Miami and Diddy hold hand while walking down a flight of stairs, suggesting that the two may have arrived to the party as a couple. "It's a whole lot of money in this mf!" she wrote in the caption, quoting Bia's song "Whole Lotta Money." If that wasn't enough, Diddy re-posted the same picture on his own IG account, with Bia's song playing in the background, tagging Yung Miami in the caption.
Unsurprisingly, fans reacted to the photo almost immediately. "I know I don't see Caresha (Yung Miami) holdin Diddy hand," one confused fan wrote on Twitter. "I really hope Yung Miami & Diddy are dating because that's a fairytale ending for a real City Girl," another fan commented. Others, meanwhile, are pointing out their age difference (Diddy is 51 while Yung Miami is 27). "Just found out that Diddy's son Justin is the literal same age as Caresha or Yung Miami.....".
Per Page Six, however, Diddy arrived at the party with a "mystery woman," and danced with her throughout the night. Neither him nor Yung Miami have confirmed the rumors either. Stay tuned for updates!