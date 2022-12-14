What We Know About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Public Appearance
Fans were shocked to learn of the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss earlier Dec. 14. According to early reports, his death was most likely the result of suicide, reported by TMZ. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, alerted police that something may be wrong, as Boss had reportedly left their house without his car — something very out of character for the dancer/DJ. He was later found unresponsive in an LA hotel.
Holker confirmed the rumors in a statement to People earlier this morning. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, and father, and an inspiration to his fans," the statement read. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
Boss began his career as the runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance," which led to a role DJing on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which led to him becoming an executive producer and appearing in various film franchises, including "Magic Mike," per Forbes. Boss also spent his time outside of work promoting and supporting causes he cared about, including representation within his industry.
Stephen tWitch Boss was a passionate advocate
The final public appearance Stephen "tWitch" Boss made before his death was at the Critics Choice Association's 5th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema & Television. Boss attended the December 5 event (pictured above) with his wife, Allison Holker. Inclusion within the entertainment industry was important to Boss, who was outspoken about the issue on more than one occasion.
In 2015, before the premiere of "Magic Mike XXL," in which Boss had a small part, he sat down with BET and discussed the racial profiling he'd been subject to as a minority. "As a Black man, you have to carry yourself differently," he said. However, Boss also explained that he was hopeful that things would change thanks to social media. Similarly, Boss has tried to educate the two kids he shares with Holker and his stepdaughter about issues of race in the US. "'There's a world that exists that looks at them differently and might try to pin things on them, or just think that something is up with them because of their skin," Boss said in an interview with ET. "An effective ally is literally writing down certain goals to achieve at the end of the month," he explained.
Boss will be deeply missed by his family and the causes he held dear. "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement," Holker said in her statement to People. "His positive impact will continue to be felt."
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.