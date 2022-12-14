What We Know About Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Last Public Appearance

Fans were shocked to learn of the sudden death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss earlier Dec. 14. According to early reports, his death was most likely the result of suicide, reported by TMZ. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, alerted police that something may be wrong, as Boss had reportedly left their house without his car — something very out of character for the dancer/DJ. He was later found unresponsive in an LA hotel.

Holker confirmed the rumors in a statement to People earlier this morning. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends, and community above all else, and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband, and father, and an inspiration to his fans," the statement read. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Boss began his career as the runner-up on "So You Think You Can Dance," which led to a role DJing on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," which led to him becoming an executive producer and appearing in various film franchises, including "Magic Mike," per Forbes. Boss also spent his time outside of work promoting and supporting causes he cared about, including representation within his industry.