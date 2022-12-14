The Tragic Death Of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has tragically died at the age of 40. On December 14, TMZ broke the news that the DJ and TV personality's wife, Allison Holker, informed the LAPD on December 13 that Boss had left their home without his vehicle. This incident had alarmed Holker, who reportedly told LAPD officers that this behavior was unusual for her husband. Following this occurrence, police officers discovered Boss' body at a Los Angeles hotel after answering a call related to a shooting. The news site described Boss' cause of death as one that resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which points toward an apparent suicide.
Boss was a fan-favorite talk show personality as he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" from 2014 to 2022, per The U.S. Sun, which was the year of its final season. Additionally, in 2020 Boss took on the role of executive producer for the show. In a May 2022 E! News interview, Boss opened up about the end of the long-running talk show and mentioned the importance of media platforms highlighting the work of everyday people. "I really hope that we will see a lot more places, whether it be in talk show form or what, shining a light on ordinary people doing incredible things for people in order to help them because it's bigger than us," Boss said. In addition to his time on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Boss leaves a lasting legacy behind through his work in TV and film.
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss was a multitalented player in the entertainment industry
Leading up to his tragic death, DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss built an impactful career in entertainment. During a 2015 interview with Kam Williams, it was revealed that Boss, who was a native of Montgomery, Alabama, had studied dance at Southern Union State Community prior to appearing on "So You Think You Can Dance." Boss joined the show in its third season, then went on to become runner-up in the finale of the fourth season. The celeb next began to book Hollywood parts in projects like "Blades of Glory," Hairspray," the "Step Up" franchise, and "Drop Dead Diva."
A breakthrough job for Boss was becoming the DJ of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," a series which he began making appearances on in 2012. He also served as an announcer on "Ellen's Game of Games," hosted "Clash of the Clover Bands," and co-hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" while continuing to make appearances on "So You Think You Can Dance" through 2022. Moreover, in 2015 he scored the part of Malik for the blockbuster film "Magic Mike XXL." As "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" faced controversy over a "toxic environment" report by some employees, Boss spoke only positive words about his experiences with the series, as he told E! News in 2020 that he felt "blessed ... on a daily basis" to be the show's DJ. Aside from his roles as a public figure, the entertainer was also family-focused in his personal life.
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is survived by his family
DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' was not only a performer, but also a devoted husband and father. In a February 2022 People interview, Boss and Holker, both of whom were "So You Think You Can Dance" alums, opened up about meeting at an industry event and falling for each other after dancing together. "We shared a dance at the wrap party of that season of 'So You Think You Can Dance' and we have been together ever since," Boss said before saying of their romance, "You have to learn to appreciate the little moments." The pair got hitched in 2013 and shared three children together: Weslie, Zaia, and Maddox.
On December 11, Boss had taken to Instagram to celebrate his nine-year anniversary of marriage to Holker. "Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years," he stated alongside images of the couple on their wedding day. Boss' last Instagram post was a repost of himself and Holke dancing together, which Holker captioned, "HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover @sir_twitch_alot." Celebs and fans have been leaving their condolences in light of his untimely death. "Oh my goodness... my whole heart is with you and your family," Olivia Munn wrote. Additionally, a user added, "RIP. I'm in shock. You were such a light to this world!" "Sisssssssster my heart is broken. I'm sooooo sorry," Tamar Braxton wrote to Holker.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).