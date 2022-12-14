The Tragic Death Of DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss has tragically died at the age of 40. On December 14, TMZ broke the news that the DJ and TV personality's wife, Allison Holker, informed the LAPD on December 13 that Boss had left their home without his vehicle. This incident had alarmed Holker, who reportedly told LAPD officers that this behavior was unusual for her husband. Following this occurrence, police officers discovered Boss' body at a Los Angeles hotel after answering a call related to a shooting. The news site described Boss' cause of death as one that resulted from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which points toward an apparent suicide.

Boss was a fan-favorite talk show personality as he appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" from 2014 to 2022, per The U.S. Sun, which was the year of its final season. Additionally, in 2020 Boss took on the role of executive producer for the show. In a May 2022 E! News interview, Boss opened up about the end of the long-running talk show and mentioned the importance of media platforms highlighting the work of everyday people. "I really hope that we will see a lot more places, whether it be in talk show form or what, shining a light on ordinary people doing incredible things for people in order to help them because it's bigger than us," Boss said. In addition to his time on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Boss leaves a lasting legacy behind through his work in TV and film.