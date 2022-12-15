Former Producer's Plea To Ellen Show Crew Is Chilling In Wake Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death

The following article includes mentions of suicide.

On December 14, 2022, TMZ reported tragic news about DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. To the shock of many, Boss was found dead by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel.

Fans, friends, and family of Boss have been mourning the DJ and commemorating his vibrant spirit. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, told TMZ, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him." Boss, who died at the age of 40, accomplished quite a lot during his lifetime. Boss skyrocketed to fame as the runner-up of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, and in 2014, he became a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He was later an executive producer on the show.

Since Boss' death, plenty of emotional moments featuring the dancer have resurfaced. In February 2022, Boss talked about how he and his wife hold each other up through difficult times. He told People, "We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always." Now, a video from the "Ellen" archives has reemerged and the details are heartbreaking.