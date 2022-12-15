Former Producer's Plea To Ellen Show Crew Is Chilling In Wake Of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death
The following article includes mentions of suicide.
On December 14, 2022, TMZ reported tragic news about DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. To the shock of many, Boss was found dead by suicide at a Los Angeles hotel.
Fans, friends, and family of Boss have been mourning the DJ and commemorating his vibrant spirit. Boss' wife, Allison Holker, told TMZ, "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him." Boss, who died at the age of 40, accomplished quite a lot during his lifetime. Boss skyrocketed to fame as the runner-up of "So You Think You Can Dance" in 2008, and in 2014, he became a DJ on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." He was later an executive producer on the show.
Since Boss' death, plenty of emotional moments featuring the dancer have resurfaced. In February 2022, Boss talked about how he and his wife hold each other up through difficult times. He told People, "We can figure it, no matter what obstacle is in our way, there's always a way to see over it. Like always, always." Now, a video from the "Ellen" archives has reemerged and the details are heartbreaking.
Former Ellen producer spoke about mental health
In light of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death, a video was posted to Instagram by a former Warner Bros. employee named Johanna Fuentes. It was recorded after the taping of the last episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," per the New York Post. The brief clip features Andy Lassner, then-executive producer of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," delivering a heartfelt message about mental health to the cast and crew. As he spoke, Boss stood behind him, nodding his head. Regarding the end of the show, Lassner said, "This is a life change and we're all going through it. And it's okay to be sad and to reach out to each other." He added, "Don't keep in the pain. Talk to someone." In the caption of the Instagram video, Fuentes shared some thoughtful words about Boss, writing, "An immense talent who brought joy to every room he walked into. "
Fuentes isn't the only "Ellen" employee who has opened up about Boss and his devastating death. Ellen DeGeneres recently took to Twitter to reflect on her relationship with her beloved co-worker. She tweeted, "I'm heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).