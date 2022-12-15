Henry Cavill's Announcement About His Superman Future Has Fans Majorly Disappointed

"Superman" star Henry Cavill has played the caped crusader since 2013's wildly successful film "Man of Steel," and even though he hasn't starred in a full-length "Superman" vehicle since 2017, he did make an appearance in his uniform in "Black Adam" earlier this year, heralding his return to the franchise, per The Guardian. In fact, this year, the British hunk released a statement on his official Instagram, announcing his return to the role of Clark Kent. On October 24, he posted a picture of himself back in tights, and included a video of him speaking to fans, saying, "I wanted to make it official! I am back as Superman!"

However, by November, there were whispers that things might not be written in stone, and The Wrap reported that there was actually no officially inked deal with Cavill to return. Then on December 14, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn sent out a series of tweets in a thread, saying specifically that Cavill would not be part of the new "Superman" movie he was working on with Peter Safran (both are co-CEO's of DC Studios). Now, Cavill himself is revealing the exact nature of his future with Superman, and it has fans floored.