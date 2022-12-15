Who Is Your Least Favorite Southern Charm Cast Member? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey
"Southern Charm" has been entertaining fans since it first aired on Bravo in 2014. The initial concept was to follow the lives of bachelors in Charleston, South Carolina, but the tumultuous relationship between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis quickly took over the show (via Us Weekly). Over the seasons, Ravenel and Dennis would go on to have their children Kensie and Saint, but their relationship was riddled with custody battles and court orders.
Following Season 5, Ravenel was booted from the show after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show continued on with cast members Craig Conover, his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy. No longer focusing on the single men of Charleston, "Southern Charm" had enough messy relationships to keep fans riveted.
Amid all the drama, some cast members were not afraid to show their spite and some became labeled as villains. In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked "Southern Charm" fans who their least favorite cast members were and the results are in.
Southern Charm fans give a thumbs down to Kathryn Dennis
It may not be surprising that "Southern Charm" fans voted Kathryn Dennis as their least favorite cast member. Almost 600 viewers voted and the fiery redhead received over 24% of votes. Since Season 1, Dennis has been in the middle of most of the show's drama and has even caused trouble off the show. In 2020, Dennis exchanged words with a Black radio host over social media and sent her a monkey emoji, per Page Six. Fans called her out for her seemingly racist tweet and she later publicly apologized.
Craig Conover came in second with 18% of votes, and it may be because like Dennis, he fought with many of his cast members, including his frenemy Austen Kroll. The two had beef prior to filming Season 8 and their feud resulted in them tussling in a parking lot (via E! News). Over 17% of viewers voted Kroll as their least favorite "Southern Charm" cast member, and the Trop Hop brewer's ex-girlfriend followed closely behind him with 14% of the votes. Since the start of their relationship in Season 6, the two have broken up and made up countless times, per Us Weekly. LeCroy and Kroll broke up for good ahead of Season 8 and her engagement to Brett Randle created even more drama between the exes.
Longstanding "Southern Charm" bachelor Shep Rose received 13% of votes, while Naomie Olindo came last with 12%, which in this case is a good thing!