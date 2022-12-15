Who Is Your Least Favorite Southern Charm Cast Member? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

"Southern Charm" has been entertaining fans since it first aired on Bravo in 2014. The initial concept was to follow the lives of bachelors in Charleston, South Carolina, but the tumultuous relationship between Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis quickly took over the show (via Us Weekly). Over the seasons, Ravenel and Dennis would go on to have their children Kensie and Saint, but their relationship was riddled with custody battles and court orders.

Following Season 5, Ravenel was booted from the show after he was arrested and charged with assault and battery, per The Hollywood Reporter. The show continued on with cast members Craig Conover, his ex-girlfriend Naomie Olindo, Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and his on-again, off-again girlfriend Madison LeCroy. No longer focusing on the single men of Charleston, "Southern Charm" had enough messy relationships to keep fans riveted.

Amid all the drama, some cast members were not afraid to show their spite and some became labeled as villains. In an exclusive survey, Nicki Swift asked "Southern Charm" fans who their least favorite cast members were and the results are in.