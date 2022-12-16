Jane Fonda Celebrates Biggest Update Yet On Her Cancer Diagnosis

Jane Fonda is on her way to being cancer-free! Fonda announced she had cancer in September 2022 and had begun treatments. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she wrote in an Instagram post. Reassuring fans of her imminent recovery, Fonda added, "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."

Revealing at the time that she would be undergoing six months of chemotherapy, the "Klute" actor noted she had been handling treatments well. But even amid her troubles, Fonda chose to see her diagnosis as a learning curve. "Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she added. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone."

A few days after her announcement, Fonda took to her website, thanking fans for their support and reiterating that treatment was going well. "Many have asked how I am feeling. Well, today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," the veteran actor wrote. These days, however, Jane Fonda has even better news about her diagnosis.