Jane Fonda Celebrates Biggest Update Yet On Her Cancer Diagnosis
Jane Fonda is on her way to being cancer-free! Fonda announced she had cancer in September 2022 and had begun treatments. "So, my dear friends, I have something personal I want to share. I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she wrote in an Instagram post. Reassuring fans of her imminent recovery, Fonda added, "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky."
Revealing at the time that she would be undergoing six months of chemotherapy, the "Klute" actor noted she had been handling treatments well. But even amid her troubles, Fonda chose to see her diagnosis as a learning curve. "Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she added. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone."
A few days after her announcement, Fonda took to her website, thanking fans for their support and reiterating that treatment was going well. "Many have asked how I am feeling. Well, today, about 3 weeks from my first chemo session, I must tell you that I feel stronger than I have in years," the veteran actor wrote. These days, however, Jane Fonda has even better news about her diagnosis.
Jane Fonda can discontinue treatment
On December 15, Jane Fonda shared an update on her cancer diagnosis — and it's all exciting news. "Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo, I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," the veteran actor wrote on her website. "I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news." Fonda, who will celebrate her 85th birthday on December 21, has dubbed the good news her "best birthday present ever!!!" The "Georgia Rule" star also opened up about her previous chemotherapy treatments. While the first few sessions went well with minimal effects, Fonda admitted to struggling after her last treatment. "The last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything," she admitted.
Fonda's recent health trouble is not the first time she has been diagnosed with cancer. Daily Mail reports that the "Coming Home" star was previously diagnosed with skin cancer. Per Hollywood Life, Fonda underwent a mastectomy in 2016, following a 2010 breast cancer diagnosis.