Inside Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis

Some might remember when Jane Fonda shared to Vogue in 2019, "I've had a lot of cancer. I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon." She also mentioned undergoing a mastectomy, and that her health situation was fluid.

The straightforward admission about her well-being is very representative of Fonda, who has never shied away from opening up to her fans, no matter how hard the topic. A big part is the actor's dedication to raising awareness on important issues — she once spoke out about her sexual assault to help uplift other people with similar experiences, for example.

Now, three years after her candid cancer reveal to Vogue, Fonda has another health update to share. Not only did she state her new diagnosis, but she also penned an emotional and touching note on how she's handling the news.