Inside Jane Fonda's Cancer Diagnosis
Some might remember when Jane Fonda shared to Vogue in 2019, "I've had a lot of cancer. I was a sun-worshipper. When I have a day off, I frequently go to my skin doctor and have things cut off me by a surgeon." She also mentioned undergoing a mastectomy, and that her health situation was fluid.
The straightforward admission about her well-being is very representative of Fonda, who has never shied away from opening up to her fans, no matter how hard the topic. A big part is the actor's dedication to raising awareness on important issues — she once spoke out about her sexual assault to help uplift other people with similar experiences, for example.
Now, three years after her candid cancer reveal to Vogue, Fonda has another health update to share. Not only did she state her new diagnosis, but she also penned an emotional and touching note on how she's handling the news.
Jane Fonda's cancer is very treatable
Some heartbreaking news from Jane Fonda arrived on September 2, with the veteran actor revealing on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with cancer. "I've been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and have started chemo treatments," she stated in the post.
However, despite how scary cancer might sound, Fonda insists her diagnosis is not a death sentence. "This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," she wrote. The "9 to 5" star then went on to acknowledge her privilege, given that she would be getting the best medical treatments possible. The veteran actor also put forth a request for more conversations about the possible causes of cancer.
Of course, going through cancer at 85 isn't ideal, to say the least, but Fonda feels the love. "Cancer is a teacher and I'm paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote in the post. "One thing it's shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one's community so that we are not alone."