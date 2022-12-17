The Tragic Death Of Basketball Legend Louis Orr

Louis Orrr, a beloved basketball coach and former NBA athlete, has died at age 64. On December 16, his family confirmed the news with a heartbreaking statement on Twitter. "On 12/15/2022, Louis Orr was called home to be with the Lord as his battle with cancer has come to an end," they wrote. "He was dearly loved and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He will forever be missed!" Before his untimely death, Orr led an influential career within the professional and collegiate sports world.

In the late 1970s, the talented athlete first made waves for his four-season run on the Syracuse University basketball team, according to TMZ. After graduating, Orr took his talents to the NBA, where he played for the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. Like his college days, the former basketball star left an impressive legacy, having scored an average of 9.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game during the 1984-1985 season, according to Fan Nation.

Two years after he hung up his jersey, Orr went on to establish a successful career as a basketball coach for Siena College, Seton Hall, and Bowling Green throughout the early 2000s and mid 2000s. In 2017, Orr joined his former teammate Patrick Ewing and his coaching staff at Georgetown, where he remained until his death, per SBNation. In the wake of his death, an array of sports professionals have released heartfelt tributes.