Rihanna Shares First Glimpse Of Son In Adorable New TikTok

Rihanna is finally sharing her little one with us! Months after confirming her relationship with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna revealed in January that she was expecting her first child with the rapper. In May, the couple welcomed their son. "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom," a source told People at the time.

Despite the public's excitement around her pregnancy, however, Rihanna and Rocky chose to keep their son away from the public eye, seemingly following in the footsteps of Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who have yet to reveal their sons to the world. One thing Rihanna has done, though, is let fans know just how much she's enjoying her new role as a mother. "He is funny, he's happy — and he's fat," she gushed to People in November. He's amazing. It's a real cuddly stage right now."

That same month, the singer opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her favorite part of motherhood. "Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they're just, like, startled. They're trying to figure out where they're at. It's the cutest, it's my favorite part of the day," she told the outlet. And while Rihanna previously admitted to AP News that she and Rocky hadn't gotten around to sharing their son with the world, the singer has taken the big step. Here comes baby Fenty!