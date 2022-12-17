Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Due To Unclear Medical Emergency

Over the years, television personality Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health issues. Sharon has been taking care of Ozzy, who has Parkinson's disease, per People. She's been supportive of her husband, who has been battling the illness since 2003. In June, he had a crucial procedure that Sharon said would "determine the rest of his life," per another People report. That month, Ozzy took to Twitter to share a statement about his health. He tweeted, "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."

Now, concerning news about Sharon's health has come to light. While the exact details have not yet been revealed, we do know that the incident was sudden and serious. Here's what we know at this time.