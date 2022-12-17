Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Due To Unclear Medical Emergency
Over the years, television personality Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her husband Ozzy Osbourne's health issues. Sharon has been taking care of Ozzy, who has Parkinson's disease, per People. She's been supportive of her husband, who has been battling the illness since 2003. In June, he had a crucial procedure that Sharon said would "determine the rest of his life," per another People report. That month, Ozzy took to Twitter to share a statement about his health. He tweeted, "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably. I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers and well wishes during my recovery."
Now, concerning news about Sharon's health has come to light. While the exact details have not yet been revealed, we do know that the incident was sudden and serious. Here's what we know at this time.
Glen Tavern Inn's manager said there was an 'emergency'
On December 16, Sharon Osbourne had an alarming on-set health scare. TMZ reported that Osbourne was taken to a California hospital while filming a TV show at the Glen Tavern Inn. It's unclear if the cameras were actually on when the incident occurred. EMS workers were alerted in the evening. When TMZ contacted the hotel, a manager claimed there was an "emergency." At the time of this writing, there aren't any further details about what happened or her condition.
While we don't know Osbourne's current medical status, we do have some history regarding her health. According to People, Osbourne had COVID-19 in May. She also tested positive for the illness in December 2020. In an Instagram post, she wrote, "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on schedule hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy." In addition, she had a double mastectomy in November 2012 and colon cancer surgery in 2002, per The Hollywood Reporter.