Ozzy Osbourne's Health Issues Might Have Taken A Bigger Toll Than We Knew

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have weathered more than their fair share of scandals and controversies. For instance, there was the time Ozzy tried to kill Sharon, something most spouses would struggle to forgive. But then, Ozzy and Sharon aren't most spouses. According to Closer Weekly, Ozzy had just split from his wife, Thelma Riley, when he married Sharon in Hawaii in 1982. She worked as his manager, and they starred in their own reality show, "The Osbournes," along with two of their three kids.

So, they've worked and lived together 24-7 for extended periods, which would result in plenty of people hot hoofing it to the divorce court. However, aside from some time-outs here and there, the pair has stuck together through thick and thin. Sharon even stayed with Ozzy after he had an affair with his hairstylist, Michelle Pugh. Sharon confessed to The Telegraph that it wasn't the first time he'd done the dirty. Ozzy had cheated on her with six other women.

But, their biggest challenge was still to come. The rock icon suffered multiple injuries and battled physical and mental afflictions over the years. However, his health issues might have taken a bigger toll than we knew. Ozzy shared with "Good Morning America" that he'd been diagnosed with a "mild" form of Parkinson's in 2019. Per Mayo Clinic, the progressive and incurable disorder attacks the nervous system, negatively impacting the body parts it controls. For Ozzy, it appears his Parkinson's has already advanced from mild to intense.