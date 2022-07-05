Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate Major Relationship Milestone With Sweet Throwback Pic

The marriage between Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne famously took center stage on their hit reality show "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s. Since then, the famously mercurial couple hit difficult times that they discussed publicly. In May 2016, the pair briefly split when Ozzy had been caught being unfaithful. Fortunately for the Black Sabbath frontman, they reconciled a couple months later. "I forgive. It's going take a long time to trust ... I just can't think of my life without him," Sharon said on an episode of "The Talk" in July 2016, per People.

Ozzy opened up about his infidelity the next year, sharing how fortunate he felt that Sharon took him back. "It's a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad," Ozzy told Rolling Stone in 2017. "When I was a crazy f***er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out."

That brief split due to Ozzy's reported cheating was far from the first time the couple had a major blowup. According to "The X Factor" judge, the pair used to come to physical blows. "Our fights were legendary. We would beat the s*** out of each other," Sharon told the Daily Mail in 2021. "It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run," she added, after a biopic about the couple was announced. However, they've had their fair share of happy times, too, and a year later, their well-documented relationship hit a new milestone.