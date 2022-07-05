Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Celebrate Major Relationship Milestone With Sweet Throwback Pic
The marriage between Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne famously took center stage on their hit reality show "The Osbournes" in the early 2000s. Since then, the famously mercurial couple hit difficult times that they discussed publicly. In May 2016, the pair briefly split when Ozzy had been caught being unfaithful. Fortunately for the Black Sabbath frontman, they reconciled a couple months later. "I forgive. It's going take a long time to trust ... I just can't think of my life without him," Sharon said on an episode of "The Talk" in July 2016, per People.
Ozzy opened up about his infidelity the next year, sharing how fortunate he felt that Sharon took him back. "It's a rock 'n' roll thing — you rock and you roll. You take the good with the bad," Ozzy told Rolling Stone in 2017. "When I was a crazy f***er, I'm lucky she didn't walk out."
That brief split due to Ozzy's reported cheating was far from the first time the couple had a major blowup. According to "The X Factor" judge, the pair used to come to physical blows. "Our fights were legendary. We would beat the s*** out of each other," Sharon told the Daily Mail in 2021. "It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run," she added, after a biopic about the couple was announced. However, they've had their fair share of happy times, too, and a year later, their well-documented relationship hit a new milestone.
Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne celebrate how their love as evolved
Ozzy Osbourne uploaded a throwback photo from his and Sharon Osbourne's wedding day to Instagram on July 4. It was to celebrate the couple's wedding anniversary which was a special one as they hit four decades of marriage. "40 Years Ago Today! Happy Anniversary My Love," the rocker wrote in the caption for the photo taken in 1982. In the snap, Sharon is seen looking lovingly at her husband as she holds a bouquet of flowers, while Ozzy matched his wife's lovely wedding dress with a white suit, and a garland draped over his neck.
The former "The Talk" host commemorated the special anniversary with her own Instagram post. Sharon uploaded a more recent snap of her and Ozzy as they both sported all-black ensembles while holding hands. In her heartfelt caption, Sharon discussed how their relationship had evolved. "We first met when I was 18, over 52 years we have been friends, lovers, husband & wife, grandparents and soulmates," she wrote. "Always at each other's side. I love you Ozzy."
Sharon had discussed the evolution of the couple's relationship in recent years. "After so long and so much that we've gone through to keep this family together, you do become a soulmate," she told ET in 2020. The television personality mentioned how they were lovingly "codependent" and nearly inseparable. "The thought of not being with him is just unthinkable," she added.