Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With His New Flame Jac Cordeiro
Alex Rodriguez has moved on from his high-profile split with Jennifer Lopez. In January 2022, he was seen with 25-year-old fitness expert, Kathryne Padgett, per Us Weekly. Although an insider revealed they were "keeping it casual," the pair were spotted going to concerts and traveling together. It seemed as if Rodriguez's relationship with Padgett was moving forward but the two ended up parting ways in September. "There was no drama, and it was amicable. They remain friends. They had fun the few months they dated, but it never got really serious. He's doing just fine — getting into shape and focusing on family and his career," a source told the publication.
The following month the former MLB star was spotted in October with a blonde mystery lady in Beverly Hills, per Daily Mail. The pair walked arm in arm while shopping on Rodeo Drive, both wearing sunglasses. Many fans wondered who A-Rod's new flame was and things seem to be going strong for the couple, as they are now Instagram official.
Alex Rodriguez poses with his new girlfriend and his daughters
Alex Rodriguez introduced his new love, Jac Cordeiro on Instagram just before Christmas. The former shortstop posed next to Cordeiro with his two daughters, Natasha and Ella Rodriguez, in front of a Christmas tree. "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas," he wrote. Cordeiro's lifestyle seems to align perfectly with Rodriguez's, as her Instagram page reveals she is a fitness expert and weight-lifter.
"[When] I ventured into the world of weight lifting, I immediately fell in love. This newfound love helped me through the stress of nursing school and kept me focused on my goals," Cordeiro shared with Oxygen. Proving she has brains, as well as brawn, she graduated from the University of Windsor, in Canada, with a degree in science, as well as honors in nursing.
Rodriguez seems to be basking in his newfound relationship. "Friends say he's very happy and enjoying [their] time together. He's enjoying spending time with her. She's great! She's a former nurse and a mother of two," a source told Page Six. It looks as if Rodriguez and Cordeiro will have a blended family Christmas this year.