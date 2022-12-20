Alex Rodriguez Goes Instagram Official With His New Flame Jac Cordeiro

Alex Rodriguez has moved on from his high-profile split with Jennifer Lopez. In January 2022, he was seen with 25-year-old fitness expert, Kathryne Padgett, per Us Weekly. Although an insider revealed they were "keeping it casual," the pair were spotted going to concerts and traveling together. It seemed as if Rodriguez's relationship with Padgett was moving forward but the two ended up parting ways in September. "There was no drama, and it was amicable. They remain friends. They had fun the few months they dated, but it never got really serious. He's doing just fine — getting into shape and focusing on family and his career," a source told the publication.

The following month the former MLB star was spotted in October with a blonde mystery lady in Beverly Hills, per Daily Mail. The pair walked arm in arm while shopping on Rodeo Drive, both wearing sunglasses. Many fans wondered who A-Rod's new flame was and things seem to be going strong for the couple, as they are now Instagram official.