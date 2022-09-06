Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Has Sad Relationship News

Love hasn't come easy to Alex Rodriguez. The baseball legend split from his first wife, Cynthia Scrutis, in 2008. A few years later, he began dating Jennifer Lopez. It seemed like a match made in heaven — at least for a while. Rodriguez and Lopez were together for more than four years, but during that time, they were plagued by rumors of Rodriguez's infidelity and forced to cancel their wedding twice because of COVID-19.

Rumors that Rodriguez was having an affair with a Bravo reality star, Madison LeCroy, were reportedly the final straw for Lopez. "The only reason they've stayed together through previous allegations is because her kids are really fond of Alex and she doesn't want them to suffer," a source explained to The Sun shortly before Rodriguez and Lopez announced the split. "But her kids are getting old enough to see and hear what is going on, and the last thing she wants is for them to read allegations about him online." Lopez pulled the plug and sought comfort from her previous fiance Ben Affleck. Rodriguez, meanwhile, spent the next few months posting angsty Instagram stories about the split.

Flash forward to 2022 when Lopez married Affleck, and it seemed like Rodriguez had finally moved on with a fitness influencer named Katheryn Padgett. But, according to recent reports, things are far from good for the new couple.