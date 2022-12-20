The Devastating Perspective Amanda Kloots Has On Husband Nick Cordero's Tragic Death

Musical theater fans were devastated to lose Broadway actor Nick Cordero in 2020, who died after a long battle with COVID-19. Cordero was best known for his roles in "Waitress," "Rock of Ages," and "A Bronx Tale," among many others. His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his tragic death via Instagram in July of that year. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left earth," she wrote before thanking the doctors and loved ones who cared for her husband in his final days.

Cordero contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with increasingly dangerous symptoms in March 2020. He spent the next three months in intensive care, per the Los Angeles Times. During his hospital stay, Cordero continued to deteriorate and suffered from various infections, including septic shock. He received a pacemaker, underwent a leg amputation, and was placed in a medically induced coma before eventually succumbing to complications related to the virus.

Since his death, Kloots has struggled to adjust to the loss of her husband, in addition to finding a new balance as a single parent. Nearly two years after Cordero's death, Kloots is opening up about the changes and challenges of grieving, as well as parenting solo.