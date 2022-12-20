The Devastating Perspective Amanda Kloots Has On Husband Nick Cordero's Tragic Death
Musical theater fans were devastated to lose Broadway actor Nick Cordero in 2020, who died after a long battle with COVID-19. Cordero was best known for his roles in "Waitress," "Rock of Ages," and "A Bronx Tale," among many others. His wife, Amanda Kloots, announced his tragic death via Instagram in July of that year. "God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left earth," she wrote before thanking the doctors and loved ones who cared for her husband in his final days.
Cordero contracted COVID-19 and was admitted to the hospital with increasingly dangerous symptoms in March 2020. He spent the next three months in intensive care, per the Los Angeles Times. During his hospital stay, Cordero continued to deteriorate and suffered from various infections, including septic shock. He received a pacemaker, underwent a leg amputation, and was placed in a medically induced coma before eventually succumbing to complications related to the virus.
Since his death, Kloots has struggled to adjust to the loss of her husband, in addition to finding a new balance as a single parent. Nearly two years after Cordero's death, Kloots is opening up about the changes and challenges of grieving, as well as parenting solo.
Amanda Kloots is still adjusting
During a 2022 appearance on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Amanda Kloots opened up about the death of her husband, Nick Cordero. "I will tell you that it does feel like a time warp," she said. Kloots explained that even two years later she is still adjusting to Cordero's loss. "It doesn't feel real, it sometimes just feels like Nick has been gone on a job and he'll be coming home soon. I can't, you know, it's so weird to think that he's gone a lot of times," she said. "If I look at pictures during that time, I don't even recognize the situation or myself."
Kloots claimed one of the biggest adjustments has been figuring out how to function as a single parent. She touched on the difficulty of talking to her son, Elvis, about the loss of his dad. "Right now I'm just keeping it very basic and very honest," she said of the times Elvis has asked about his father. As delicate as the subject may be, the 40-year-old has made a concerted effort to ensure that Elvis feels close to Cordero, especially through his dad's love of music, which she plays for Elvis every morning. At night, they share some quiet time with Cordero's memory, too. "I make sure that Elvis knows that when we go to bed every night, we hug Nick's pillow," she said during an interview with Fox. "We talk to Dad and tell him about our day."