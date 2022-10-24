The Heartbreaking Question Amanda Kloots' Son Has Started Asking About Nick Cordero
It's hard to believe that so much time has passed since Broadway star Nick Cordero died. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared many details about Nick's fight against COVID-19 on social media, as he was one of the first stars to battle the illness. Sadly, the star lost his fight on July 5, 2020. Kloots took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with fans on the day of his death. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote, noting that she was in "disbelief" and that her body was "hurting everywhere."
"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day," Kloots added, making sure to also thank Nick's doctor for all he did for her husband. Kloots has been making sure to keep Nick's memory alive with birthday tributes and other occasions, including the anniversary of Nick's death. "Two years ago today, Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick," she wrote. "It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him."
"The Talk" host has also shared plenty of photos and videos of her son Elvis Cordero on social media to keep fans updated on how they are doing following Nick's death. In April, Kloots shared a sweet post where she kissed Elvis. "My favorite things. The beach, Elvis, kisses," she wrote. But, with the happy updates come a few sad ones, as well.
Amanda Kloots' son Elvis started asking where his dad is
Amanda Kloots shared some heartbreaking updates on her life after losing her husband, Nick Cordero. Kloots spoke about her son, Elvis Cordero, on an episode of "The Important Things with Bobbi Brown" podcast, explaining that the 3-year-old has been asking where his father is more frequently two years after his death. "I feel like that part of grief is going to start happening, where I have to now face his grief after dealing with mine for the last two years," she confessed to Brown in the gut-wrenching episode.
"Helping Elvis understand at this young age where dad is, why dad doesn't live with us, what happened to dad," Kloots continued, adding that the whole process has "been really, really, really hard." "The Talk" host also shared that when Elvis asks about his dad, she tells him that while he "lives in heaven," he is still "around us all the time." On the bright side, Elvis still has some memories of his father, which is something that Kloots says she "loves."
In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the television personality revealed that she and Nick initially argued over Elvis' name because Nick was not totally on board with it at first. But he eventually agreed. "If you knew Nick, that's very Nick," Kloots said of her late husband. "He just wants to fight you on it because he wants you to fight for it." It's clear he's missed by many.