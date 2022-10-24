The Heartbreaking Question Amanda Kloots' Son Has Started Asking About Nick Cordero

It's hard to believe that so much time has passed since Broadway star Nick Cordero died. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared many details about Nick's fight against COVID-19 on social media, as he was one of the first stars to battle the illness. Sadly, the star lost his fight on July 5, 2020. Kloots took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking news with fans on the day of his death. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," Kloots wrote, noting that she was in "disbelief" and that her body was "hurting everywhere."

"Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day," Kloots added, making sure to also thank Nick's doctor for all he did for her husband. Kloots has been making sure to keep Nick's memory alive with birthday tributes and other occasions, including the anniversary of Nick's death. "Two years ago today, Elvis and I said goodbye to Nick," she wrote. "It was the hardest day of my life. There hasn't been a day I haven't missed him."

"The Talk" host has also shared plenty of photos and videos of her son Elvis Cordero on social media to keep fans updated on how they are doing following Nick's death. In April, Kloots shared a sweet post where she kissed Elvis. "My favorite things. The beach, Elvis, kisses," she wrote. But, with the happy updates come a few sad ones, as well.