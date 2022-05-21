Amanda Kloots Emotionally Reveals Where She Is In Her Grief Journey Two Years After Losing Husband Nick

Amanda Kloots captured our attention in 2020 with her poignant social media updates about her husband, Nick Cordero, who died after a grueling battle with COVID-19 in July 2020. The 41-year-old actor's death was a grim reminder of the devastation brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, and America's heart broke for the young widow and their baby boy, Elvis. In April 2021, Kloots told Us Weekly, "A lot of people have said to me, 'It gets easier [and] time helps,' and I don't know if I found that yet. I still pretty much cry every day." But the mother-of-one persevered, ultimately becoming a co-host on "The Talk" and writing a book with her sister Anna, "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero," in June 2021, which she revealed was therapeutic.

Kloots told Vogue in December 2021, "I think grief is hard to express. A lot of times you fear talking about it because you think no one's gonna really understand or people don't want me to bring them down," adding, "People don't really know how to talk about it." Kloots and Bob Saget's widow, Kelly Rizzo ,have become friends, and she posted about their friendship on Instagram, writing: "New friends in a club we didn't ever think we'd be in. So grateful to now know this strong woman." And on May 20, Kloots revealed more about her grief journey two years after losing her husband.