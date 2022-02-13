The Former News Anchor Kelly Rizzo Is Leaning On After Bob Saget's Death

Kelly Rizzo is trying to get on with life after the tragic death of her husband, Bob Saget. A month after the beloved comedian died suddenly, the family finally learned Saget's cause of death. According to People, Saget's family issued a statement on February 10, saying, "The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved." The "Fuller House" star's family thanked fans for the "incredible outpouring of love," adding that they are "eternally grateful."

However, the day after the family issued said statement, The New York Times reported the findings of Saget's death were more complicated than they appeared at first glance, as it was not just a bump on the head. Dr. Gavin Britz, neurosurgery chair at Houston Methodist, told the Times, "This is significant trauma. This is something I find with someone with a baseball bat to the head, or who has fallen from 20 or 30 feet." One fan tweeted about a CNN report on Saget's death, "Dr. Daniel Barrow, brain surgeon on CNN just now, said based on the autopsy report it is extremely unlikely Saget's severe head trauma could have been caused by solely a fall in a hotel room."

But, as Saget's family continues to seek the truth about his trauma, Rizzo has found herself an unexpected support system in the wake of his death.