Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed

A month after "Full House" star Bob Saget died, authorities have finally released the cause of his death. On January 9, the actor was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida following a stand-up performance. At the time, it was initially assumed that he simply died in his sleep. According to a medical examiner, further examination would take "10 to 12 weeks" to complete.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." It didn't take long until his family confirmed his death. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Now that Saget has been laid to rest, we finally have more details on what happened.