Bob Saget's Cause Of Death Has Officially Been Revealed
A month after "Full House" star Bob Saget died, authorities have finally released the cause of his death. On January 9, the actor was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando, Florida following a stand-up performance. At the time, it was initially assumed that he simply died in his sleep. According to a medical examiner, further examination would take "10 to 12 weeks" to complete.
"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The man was identified as Robert Saget and pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case." It didn't take long until his family confirmed his death. "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter," they said, per The Hollywood Reporter. "Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Now that Saget has been laid to rest, we finally have more details on what happened.
Bob Saget died due to head trauma
Bob Saget's family has spoken out on autopsy results that determined the cause of his death. In a February 9 statement, they revealed what had happened and thanked fans for their unwavering support during this challenging time.
"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved," the Saget family said in a statement, per People. "In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful."
They concluded the statement, "Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us. As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter."