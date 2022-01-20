Kelly Rizzo Reveals What Bob Saget Was Really Like Without An Audience
Kelly Rizzo is opening up about the death of her beloved husband, Bob Saget. The "Full House" star died suddenly on January 9 in a Florida hotel room, with his family confirming the devastating news in a statement obtained by People.
"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement began. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter." The family asked for privacy, but equally encouraged fans to remember "the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."
Saget's family have continued to speak out about the late comedian and actor as they shared touching memories of their time with him, including his daughter, Aubrey Saget, who shared what appeared to be the final text message she received from her dad mere hours before his death. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" it read, and was seemingly sent before his final show in Orlando on January 8.
Now, Rizzo is speaking out about her late love in her first interview since his death, opening up about how she's coping during such an imaginable tragedy as she spoke to Hoda Kotb on "Today," as well as what the popular icon was really like behind the scenes.
Bob Saget was 'the same' behind the scenes
NBC shared a preview of what's sure to be a highly emotional "Today" interview on January 19, one day before the full thing aired, in which Hoda Kotb asked Bob Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, about what her late husband was really like when there was "no audience" around. And she gave us the sweetest answer.
"It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good. I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him," Rizzo explained. "And his constant message was 'Just treat everybody with kindness' because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be."
Rizzo, who married Saget in 2018, went on to describe him as being "so kind and loving to everybody" and sweetly gushed, "He was just the best man I've ever known in my life." She added he was "so kind and so wonderful" even with those who just met him realising instantly how special he was.
Rizzo's "Today" appearance marked her first interview since Saget's death, though Rizzo previously shared a message on Instagram on January 15 in which she described him in all caps as being "THE MOST INCREDIBLE MAN ON EARTH." She touchingly signed off her post, "Honey, I love you more than anything, forever."