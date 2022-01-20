Kelly Rizzo Reveals What Bob Saget Was Really Like Without An Audience

Kelly Rizzo is opening up about the death of her beloved husband, Bob Saget. The "Full House" star died suddenly on January 9 in a Florida hotel room, with his family confirming the devastating news in a statement obtained by People.

"We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today," the statement began. "He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter." The family asked for privacy, but equally encouraged fans to remember "the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Saget's family have continued to speak out about the late comedian and actor as they shared touching memories of their time with him, including his daughter, Aubrey Saget, who shared what appeared to be the final text message she received from her dad mere hours before his death. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" it read, and was seemingly sent before his final show in Orlando on January 8.

Now, Rizzo is speaking out about her late love in her first interview since his death, opening up about how she's coping during such an imaginable tragedy as she spoke to Hoda Kotb on "Today," as well as what the popular icon was really like behind the scenes.