The Last Text Bob Saget Sent His Daughter Is Completely Devastating

According to Us Weekly, Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey shared a screenshot of her text messages via her Instagram Story, which showed what appears to be her late father's last text message to her. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" the message read. According to Glamour Break, Aubrey is a painter and art curator who lives in Brooklyn, New York. She is the founder of the artist collective Studio200.

The night before his death, Saget performed standup as part of his comedy tour, and even opened up about how the set went just hours before he was found dead. "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," he wrote on Instagram. "Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening." He added that he had been enjoying "finding my new voice" and was "loving every moment of it."

Bob has made his love for his daughters apparent over the years. He told Parade Magazine in 2009: "I worship them. The best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. If everything is my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved."