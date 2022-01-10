The Last Text Bob Saget Sent His Daughter Is Completely Devastating
On January 9, TMZ reported that "Full House" star Bob Saget had died earlier that afternoon at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. The Sheriff's Department responded to the Ritz around 4 p.m., according to the outlet, after security had found Saget in his room. He had performed stand-up the night prior as part of a comedy tour that was slated to run through May. Saget was pronounced dead on the scene. At this time, a cause of death is unclear, though" detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," the sheriff's office told TMZ.
Saget is survived by wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters: Aubrey, Jennifer, and Lara, all from his first marriage to Sherri Kramer, whom he divorced in 1997. Saget's children and Rizzo released a statement to "TODAY" about the death of the comedian. "We are devastated ... that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter." Aubrey also shared a post to her Instagram Story on the night of January 9 that left fans heartbroken.
Bob Saget told his daughter he loved her in his final text
According to Us Weekly, Bob Saget's daughter Aubrey shared a screenshot of her text messages via her Instagram Story, which showed what appears to be her late father's last text message to her. "Thank u. Love u. Showtime!" the message read. According to Glamour Break, Aubrey is a painter and art curator who lives in Brooklyn, New York. She is the founder of the artist collective Studio200.
The night before his death, Saget performed standup as part of his comedy tour, and even opened up about how the set went just hours before he was found dead. "Okay, I loved tonight's show @pontevedra_concerthall in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity," he wrote on Instagram. "Happened last night in Orlando last night at the Hard Rock Live too. Very appreciative and fun audiences. Thanks again to @comediantimwilkins for opening." He added that he had been enjoying "finding my new voice" and was "loving every moment of it."
Bob has made his love for his daughters apparent over the years. He told Parade Magazine in 2009: "I worship them. The best thing I've done, the highest thing in my whole life is my daughters. If everything is my life is raised to the level of how great they are then that would be a great thing to have achieved."